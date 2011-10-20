UPDATE 2-Co-owner of Russia's Rusal considers share sale -sources
* Shares in Rusal up 30 pct so far in 2017 (Recasts with possible share sale by Onexim)
* EU steelmakers cut production on weak demand
* ArcelorMittal already idled furnaces in Spain, Germany, Belgium
WARSAW Oct 20 ArcelorMittal , the world's top steelmaker, is considering temporarily closing a blast furnace at its plant in Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, due to weaker steel demand in Europe, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Since early September, the Luxembourg-based group has made several major cutbacks to its European steel operations, including the permanent closure of two furnaces at its Liege plant and the idling of production in Germany and Spain due to weaker steel demand and a worsening economic outlook.
"There is no decision yet as to furnace No.3 in Dabrowa Gornicza, but we do not exclude such a scenario (temporarily taking it off-stream) because of the market situation," said Sylwia Winiarek, ArcelorMittal's Poland spokeswoman.
In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel, 37 percent of it in western Europe and 11 percent in Central and Eastern Europe.
High volumes of steel came out of Europe in the first half of the year, but weaker demand, low prices and destocking have hit sales, leading ArcelorMittal and other European steel producers to cut capacity. (Reporting By Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jane Baird)
* Shares in Rusal up 30 pct so far in 2017 (Recasts with possible share sale by Onexim)
* Miners tumble as copper prices turn down (ADVISORY- Follow European and UK stock markets in real time on the Reuters Live Markets blog on Eikon, see cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets)
MUMBAI/LONDON, Feb 9 Tata Steel UK has signed a 100 million pound ($126 million) deal to sell its speciality steel business to Liberty House Group, as the firm's Indian owner Tata Steel Ltd presses on with restructuring its European operations.