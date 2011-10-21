(Repeats story published Oct 20 to widen distribution)

* EU steelmakers cut production on weak demand

* ArcelorMittal already idled furnaces in Spain, Germany, Belgium

WARSAW, Oct 20 ArcelorMittal , the world's top steelmaker, is considering temporarily closing a blast furnace at its plant in Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, due to weaker steel demand in Europe, a company spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

Since early September, the Luxembourg-based group has made several major cutbacks to its European steel operations, including the permanent closure of two furnaces at its Liege plant and the idling of production in Germany and Spain due to weaker steel demand and a worsening economic outlook.

"There is no decision yet as to furnace No.3 in Dabrowa Gornicza, but we do not exclude such a scenario (temporarily taking it off-stream) because of the market situation," said Sylwia Winiarek, ArcelorMittal's Poland spokeswoman.

In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel, 37 percent of it in western Europe and 11 percent in Central and Eastern Europe.

High volumes of steel came out of Europe in the first half of the year, but weaker demand, low prices and destocking have hit sales, leading ArcelorMittal and other European steel producers to cut capacity. (Reporting By Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Jane Baird)