(Repeats story published Oct 20 to widen distribution)
* EU steelmakers cut production on weak demand
* ArcelorMittal already idled furnaces in Spain, Germany, Belgium
WARSAW, Oct 20 ArcelorMittal , the world's top
steelmaker, is considering temporarily closing a blast furnace at its plant in
Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, due to weaker steel demand in Europe, a company
spokeswoman said on Wednesday.
Since early September, the Luxembourg-based group has made several major
cutbacks to its European steel operations, including the permanent closure of
two furnaces at its Liege plant and the idling of production in Germany and
Spain due to weaker steel demand and a worsening economic outlook.
"There is no decision yet as to furnace No.3 in Dabrowa Gornicza, but we do
not exclude such a scenario (temporarily taking it off-stream) because of the
market situation," said Sylwia Winiarek, ArcelorMittal's Poland spokeswoman.
In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel, 37 percent of it
in western Europe and 11 percent in Central and Eastern Europe.
High volumes of steel came out of Europe in the first half of the year, but
weaker demand, low prices and destocking have hit sales, leading ArcelorMittal
and other European steel producers to cut capacity.
(Reporting By Wojciech Zurawski; writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by
Jane Baird)