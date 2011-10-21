(Repeats to additional subscribers)
* EU steelmakers cut production on poor demand
* The furnace will restart when market conditions will
allow-ArcelorMittal
By Alessandra Prentice
LONDON, Oct 21 ArcelorMittal , the
world's top steelmaker, will temporarily close a blast furnace
at its plant in Dabrowa Gornicza, Poland, due to weaker steel
demand in Europe, the company said on Friday.
Since early September, the Luxembourg-based group has made
several major cutbacks to its European steel operations,
including the permanent closure of two furnaces at its Liege
plant and the idling of production in Germany and Spain due to
flagging demand and a weaker economic outlook.
"Having analysed order intake for the coming months, the
company has decided to temporarily shut down blast furnace no. 3
in its plant in Dabrowa Gornicza," ArcelorMittal said in a
statement, adding that the furnace will restart as soon as
market conditions allow.
"The other two furnaces (one in Krakow and one in Dabrowa
Gornicza) remain in operation."
An ArcelorMittal spokeswoman had said on Thursday that the
company was considering scaling back production at the Polish
plant because of challenging market conditions.
High volumes of steel came out of Europe in the first half
of the year, but weaker demand, low prices and destocking have
hit sales, leading ArcelorMittal and other European producers to
cut capacity.
In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel,
37 percent of it in western Europe and 11 percent in Central and
Eastern Europe.
(Editing by Anthony Barker)