* ArcelorMittal focuses on mining as return on in investment is higher

* Freezes steel growth capex as economic climate challenging

By Silvia Antonioli and Clara Ferreira-Marques

LONDON, Feb 23 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, is unlikely to restart capacity at its European plants this year as the steel demand outlook remains weak due to persistent economic uncertainty in the region, an executive said on Thursday.

It has idled, permanently or temporarily, some of its European plants in the last few months and a capacity restart seems unlikely in the near term.

"I don't think this year Europe is going to be much stronger...Hopefully we won't have to take (capacity) down much lower," said ArcelorMittal head of strategy Bill Scotting, on the sidelines of a CRU steel conference.

"Europe is clearly going into, if it is not already in, a recession... Hopefully some of the actions from the governments can get a bit of confidence back in the system but you still got the uncertainty so you just have to keep monitoring the situation."

Steel production in the EU fell 5.6 percent in January 2012 from the same month last year due to weaker demand from the industrial sector, clouded by a fragile economic outlook. [ID:nL5E8DL8AQ

ArcelorMittal produced about 40-45 percent of its global steel output in Europe last year. Over time this percentage will likely shrink, as demand weakens in the old continent while more opportunities arise in developing areas such as Brazil, Scotting said.

Steel demand in Europe dropped by 1.3 percent in 2011 and forecasts for real steel consumption in Europe in 2012 indicate a 2 percent decrease, according to the Luxemburg-based steelmaker.

"The economic and industrial recovery will be slow while prospects of a return to the 2008 situation are more remote than originally anticipated," the company said in statement on Thursday.

Given the challenging market conditions, the producer has decided to freeze steel growth capex while planning to invest more in the mining sector.

It is targeting iron ore production of 100 million tonnes by 2015, developing the assets it already owns while keeping its eyes open for new opportunities.

"The mining business today is generating good returns; we can make good returns on that capital so that's the focus today," Scotting said.

The company is aiming to almost double the amount of marketable iron ore it mines by 2014.

(Editing by William Hardy)