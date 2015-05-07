BRUSSELS May 7 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest producer of steel, on Thursday cut its profit
guidance for 2015 due to a more bearish view of the U.S. steel
market and the impact of falling iron ore prices on its mining
business.
The company, which produces 6 to 7 percent of the world's
steel, said it expected its 2015 core profit to come in between
$6 billion and $7 billion. It had previously set a range of $6.5
billion to $7 billion.
ArcelorMittal lowered its outlook for global steel
consumption including inventory changes, saying consumption
would now rise by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2015, compared
to a previous forecast of 1.5 and 2 percent.
The group became more pessimistic about market developments
in all geographic areas except for Europe, where it kept its
forecast unchanged.
Core profit (EBITDA) fell 21 percent in the first quarter to
$1.38 million, below the $1.43 million expected in a Reuters
poll of nine analysts.
(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip
Blenkinsop)