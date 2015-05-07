* Q1 core profit (EBITDA) $1.38 bln vs consensus $1.43 bln
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, May 7 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest producer of steel, on Thursday cut its profit
forecast for 2015 due to a more bearish view of the U.S. steel
market and the impact of falling iron ore prices on its mining
business.
The company said it expected its 2015 core profit to come in
between $6 billion and $7 billion. It had previously set a range
of $6.5 billion to $7 billion.
In the first quarter, core profit (EBITDA) fell 21 percent
to $1.38 million, below the $1.43 million expected in a Reuters
poll of nine analysts.
Its steel operations were hit by the U.S. market, where
imports increased and demand fell, largely due to destocking of
inventories.
"When you look at exports to the United States at the
beginning of the year, clearly there was a surge. The main
driver was the price differential, there was an enormous
incentive to attract imports," Chief Financial Officer Aditya
Mittal told a conference call.
"Since then price levels have corrected and the incentives
for imports have also declined," Aditya added. "Therefore I
would expects imports to come down from the peaks of the first
quarter in the coming months."
Core profit margins in the company's North American business
fell to 1.1 percent in the first quarter of 2015 from 5.2
percent in the same period last year.
The group's shares fell as much as 3.3 percent in early
trading on Thursday.
The profit decline was caused by a 74 percent drop in
profits at the group's iron ore mining operations, which
suffered from much lower market prices.
The company, which produces 6 to 7 percent of the world's
steel, said it still expected real steel consumption in the
United States to be about 3 percent and imports there to
subside.
"Macroeconomic activity and GDP growth in the first quarter
was weaker than the market had hoped for but the real demand
outlook is still good for the United States overall," said
Commerzbank analyst Ingo Schachel.
Weakness in the United States was fully offset, however, by
a better performing European business, where the company
continues to reap the benefits of a restructuring programme
which has seen the closure of several steel operations.
"We are expecting strong automotive growth in Europe in
2015, the machinery sector continues to grow and there's also
growth in the construction sector," Mittal said.
Net debt stood at $16.6 billion, slightly up from the record
low of $15.8 billion at the end of 2014. The CFO said the group
should end the year with an even lower debt level.
ArcelorMittal reduced its estimates outlook for global steel
consumption including inventory changes, saying consumption
would now rise by between 0.5 and 1.5 percent in 2015, compared
to a previous forecast of 1.5 and 2 percent.
The company became more pessimistic about market
developments in all geographic areas except for Europe, where it
kept its forecast unchanged.
Global forecast cuts were especially large for Brazil, the
United States and China. The group does not have major exposure
to the Chinese market, but outlook for the world's largest steel
consuming country affects the global steel market.
