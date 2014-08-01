PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BRUSSELS Aug 1 ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, cut its forecast for earnings this year after lower than anticipated iron ore prices ate into the profit of its mining business.
The company, which makes about 6 percent of world steel and is a broad gauge for the health of global manufacturing, said it now expected core profit to be above $7 billion, having previously given a figure of about $8 billion for the full year. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop)
March 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 13 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: HEALTHCARE Fourteen million Americans would lose medical insurance by next year under a Republican plan to dismantle Obamacare, the nonpartisan U.S. Congressional Budget Office says in a report that dealt a potential setback to Trump's first major legislative initiative. A Republican plan to repeal taxes set under Obamacare would benefit the wealthiest U.S. househo
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum