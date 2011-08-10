JOHANNESBURG Aug 10 ArcelorMittal South Africa , a unit of the world's top steelmaker, said on Wednesday that a furnace at its Newcastle plant had failed and would be out of service for the next two months.

"It will be out of service for two months and we will be exploring alternatives to cover the shortfall in the market," spokesman Themba Hlengani said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)