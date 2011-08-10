European shares set for weekly gain as good earnings offset political worries
JOHANNESBURG Aug 10 ArcelorMittal South Africa , a unit of the world's top steelmaker, said on Wednesday that a furnace at its Newcastle plant had failed and would be out of service for the next two months.
"It will be out of service for two months and we will be exploring alternatives to cover the shortfall in the market," spokesman Themba Hlengani said. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)
Feb 10 British speciality chemicals maker Elementis Plc said on Friday it would buy U.S.-based SummitReheis from an affiliate of private equity firm One Rock Capital Partners LLC for an enterprise value of $360 million to expand its personal care chemicals business.
