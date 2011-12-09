Shell's departing CFO to join Rio Tinto as non-executive director
LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Dutch Shell's chief financial officer, Simon Henry, will join miner Rio Tinto as non-executive director from July 1 after he leaves the oil major.
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 9 ArcelorMittal South Africa and Sishen Iron Ore Company, a unit of Kumba Iron Ore Ltd, said on Friday arbitration linked to a mining rights dispute could not proceed until a related court case had been resolved.
The arbitration focuses on a dispute over a supply agreement under which ArcelorMittal received iron ore at preferential rates from Kumba.
In the court case, Kumba, a unit of global miner Anglo American, has challenged the government's award of a prospecting right over part of Kumba's Sishen mine to little-known yet politically connected Imperial Crown Trading (ICT).
The mineral rights awarded to ICT had originally belonged to ArcelorMittal but had lapsed. This expiry lies at the heart of ths supply dispute.
The mineral right allowed ArcelorMittal to source iron ore from Kumba at a discount. The steelmaker hopes to prove that it never lost that privilege to obtain cheap iron ore.
A judge is to rule on the Kumba-ICT dispute next Thursday.
While the supply agreement will not be included in the ruling, arbitrators may look to the outcome to help determine their decision. (Reporting by Ed Stoddard; Editing by Ed Cropley)
LONDON, Feb 10 Royal Dutch Shell's chief financial officer, Simon Henry, will join miner Rio Tinto as non-executive director from July 1 after he leaves the oil major.
LONDON, Feb 10 The UK Debt Management Office appointed four banks to be joint bookrunners on the syndicated reopening of the 0.125 percent index-linked gilt maturing in 2065, which is scheduled to take place in the week starting Feb. 20.
MADRID, Feb 10 Spain's Telefonica has received several offers for a stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius, the telecoms company said in a statement on Friday, adding it was negotiating and analysing the different options available.