* Looks to sell minority stake in Canadian iron ore assets
* ArcelorMittal has retained RBC and Goldman Sachs
* Deal likely to be completed before year-end
* Deal could potentially avoid Investment Canada hurdle
By Euan Rocha
TORONTO, Oct 18 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, is exploring the sale of a minority
stake in its Canadian iron ore business, sources familiar with
the situation said.
The company has retained RBC Capital Markets and Goldman
Sachs to assist in the process, which has been ongoing for a few
months, said one of the sources, adding that a deal is likely to
be announced before the end of the year.
ArcelorMittal is one of Canada's top exporters of iron ore
to steel markets around the world and its operations account for
about 40 percent of Canada's iron ore output. It operates two
large open-pit mines in the province of Quebec, where it also
owns the Port-Cartier industrial complex that includes a pellet
plant, storage areas and port facilities for shipping.
ArcelorMittal Mines Canada, which traces its origins back to
the Québec Cartier Mining Co, produces some 15 million tonnes of
iron ore concentrate and over 9 million tonnes of iron oxide
pellets annually.
The sources familiar with the situation said the stake sale
process is generating a lot of interest from Asian steelmakers
that are keen to lock in off-take agreements to secure their own
future supplies of the raw material crucial to the steelmaking
process.
ArcelorMittal had been expanding its iron ore resource base
in an effort to reduce its dependence on miners like Vale SA,
Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton. Last year it even acquired the huge
Mary River project in the Canadian Arctic.
But the bleak economic situation in Europe and lacklustre
growth in steel demand in the aftermath of the financial crisis
have forced ArcelorMittal and its rivals to rethink plans. The
company has been cutting steel output in Europe for more than a
year, even as iron ore prices recently fell to a three-year low,
as China's slowdown hurt demand.
Despite the bleak outlook in the sector, the sources said
the scarcity value of world-class producing iron ore assets and
the chance to own a stake in assets in a politically safe
jurisdiction make the deal attractive to potential buyers.
ArcelorMittal could not be reached for immediate comment.
Earlier on Thursday the Financial Times, citing sources
familiar with the matter, reported that ArcelorMittal's entire
Canadian business could be worth $8 billion to $10 billion.
But others said those numbers were highly inflated and
unrealistic given current iron ore prices.
Since ArcelorMittal is only interested in selling a minority
interest in the Canadian assets at this time, this offers
foreign buyers a chance to buy assets worth billions of dollars
without the deal having to go through an Investment Canada
review process, said one source.
Under the Investment Canada Act, the Canadian government has
to review all major deals to ensure they are of "net benefit" to
the country.
Ottawa last blocked a foreign takeover deal in 2010 when it
stunned markets by preventing Australia's BHP Billiton Ltd
from buying fertilizer producer Potash Corp.
The Canadian government is currently reviewing Chinese
state-owned oil major CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion bid to
acquire oil and gas explorer Nexen Inc, a deal that has
raised fears about opening the Canadian energy sector to the
Asian power's state-owned companies.