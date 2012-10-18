LONDON Oct 18 ArcelorMittal, the
world's biggest steelmaker, is exploring the sale of a minority
stake of about 30 percent in its Canadian iron ore business, the
Financial Times reported on Thursday.
ArcelorMittal has appointed advisers and received interest
in the business, formerly known as Quebec Cartier Mining, from
some Chinese companies and commodities houses, the newspaper
said, citing people familiar with the matter.
ArcelorMittal's Canadian business could be worth $8 billion
to $10 billion, the FT's sources said in an article published on
its website.
ArcelorMittal could not be reached for immediate comment.
The global steel industry has been battling a period of
overcapacity caused by a collapse in European demand and slowing
growth in China.
(Reporting by Stephen Mangan; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)