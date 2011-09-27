* Production to be halted at Florange, Eisenhuettenstadt

* Other producers may cut output due to gloomier economy

LONDON, Sept 27 ArcelorMittal announced it will temporary idle its electric arc furnace and two rolling mills at its long steel production site in Rodange and Schifflange, Luxembourg, a measure that will affect 450 employees, it said on Tuesday.

The decision was made in the light of weak demand in the Northern European construction sector, the steelmker said.

"This is a temporary measure and the decision will be re-evaluated at the end of 2011," ArcelorMittal said in a statement. "All measures will have an effect on 450 employees who will be put into the internal redeployment cell."

The company had said on Monday that it might halt the operations.

At the Rodange and Schifflange site ArcelorMittal produces long carbon steel products such as reinforcement bars, crane rails and special sections.

The steelmaker had announced earlier this month that it would shut two blast furnaces in October, one at its plant in Eisenhuettenstadt, Germany, and one at its Florange plant in France, due to weaker steel demand in Europe.

Other European producers may also be forced to cut capacity in the next few months, after producing at high levels in the first half this year, as weaker demand, prices and destocking hit their sales.

In 2010, Arcelormittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel, of which 37 percent was produced in Western Europe and 11 percent in Central and Eastern Europe. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Anthony Barker)