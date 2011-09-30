* Already in talks with unions on idling other Spanish mill
* Other steelmakers also cutting steel output
LONDON, Sept 30 Arcelormittal , the
world's top steelmaker, will temporarily idle an electric arc
furnace and some steel production lines at its long carbon steel
producing mill in Madrid on weak demand, it said on Friday.
The announcement came only two days after the steelmaker
confirmed it was talks with trade unions over a temporary
shutdown of 2 electric arc furnaces and seven rolling mills at
another Spanish plant, ArcelorMittal Sestao.
"Due to continuing weakness in the Spanish construction
market, ArcelorMittal will temporarily idle the electric arc
furnace and production lines at its long carbon site in Madrid
until the situation improves," it said in a statement.
"This temporary measure will affect 291 employees, who will
become temporarily unemployed under the ERE system and will be
re-evaluated at the end of the last quarter of 2011."
The steelmaker is also cutting production elsewhere in
Europe too.
Since early September ArcelorMittal has already announced
it will idle two blast furnaces, one in Germany and one in
France, as well as one electric arc furnace and two rolling
mills in Luxembourg, due to weaker steel demand in Europe.
Prior to this, the steelmaker announced in June a temporary
production stoppage during the fourth quarter at its plant in
Liege, Belgium.
The Luxembourg-based group told investors last week that it
would weather a possible new recession better than in 2008/2009
because of savings made to date, a healthier balance sheet and
its expansion into mining.
Other European producers are also cutting capacity, after
producing at high levels in the first half this year, as weaker
demand, prices and destocking hit their sales.
In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel,
of which 37 percent was produced in Western Europe and 11
percent in Central and Eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Jane Baird)