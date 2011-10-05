* Furnaces will be idled in Spain, Luxemburg, Belgium and
France
* Other European steelmakers will also cut production
By Silvia Antonioli and Robert-Jan Bartunek
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Oct 5 Six ArcelorMittal
executives have been freed after being held against
their will for 48 hours by Belgian workers protesting against
the steelmaker's closure of two blast furnaces near Liege, the
company said.
The world's largest steelmaker in June announced a temporary
production stoppage during the fourth quarter at its Liege plant
in Belgium.
"It's just ended," said Etienne Botton, head of
ArcelorMittal Liege communications department, who was one of
the executives held, told Reuters on Tuesday.
"We have been held for two days, one day with no food
allowed by the unions."
About 200 people had gathered outside the offices and made
it impossible for the management to leave the building.
Fabrice Jacquemart, spokesperson of the FGTB union,
confirmed that his union had held six members of ArcelorMittal's
management.
"There were no physical problems, there was no brawl, people
were held in a dignified way," he said on Wednesday.
Jacquemart said that negotiations over the future of
ArcelorMittal's site near Liege were deadlocked.
"What we were going to tell the management is negotiations
are not moving forward, so you are not going to get out of here
until they move forward. We decided to make our point firmly and
neatly," he said.
The strikes continued, halting steel production at
Arcelormittal Liege, a spokeswoman for the steelmaker said.
"We hope the unions will be ready to proceed with social
dialogue through the appropriate channels," ArcelorMittal said
in a statement.
The Luxembourg-based group told investors last month that it
would weather a possible new recession better than in 2008/2009
because of savings made to date, a healthier balance sheet and
its expansion into mining.
Other European producers are also cutting capacity, after
producing at high levels in the first half this year, as weaker
demand, prices and destocking hit their sales.
In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel,
of which 37 percent was produced in Western Europe and 11
percent in Central and Eastern Europe.
(Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; editing by Anthony Barker)