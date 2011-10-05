* Workers held executives at the plant for 48 hours
* Company said in June Liege plant would shut temporarily
* Union says talks deadlocked
(Adds details of statement from ArcelorMittal)
By Silvia Antonioli and Robert-Jan Bartunek
LONDON/BRUSSELS, Oct 5 Steelmaker ArcelorMittal
said violence continued on Wednesday to prevent talks
to resolve a strike over the temporary closure of its plant at
Liege in Belgium, where six company executives were held for 48
hours this week by workers.
"The violence shown again today at the site is paralysing
the situation and preventing the resumption of social dialogue,"
the company, the world's largest steelmaker, said in a statement
calling for calm.
"The group recognises the right to strike, but is protesting
against unacceptable behaviour, which is damaging the image of
the profession, and even the security of the equipment and
personnel," it added.
No-one was immediately available to provide further details
on the situation and workers' representatives at Liege could not
immediately be reached to comment on the latest company
statement.
The six executives were freed on Tuesday after being held
against their will by workers protesting against the
steelmaker's closure of two blast furnaces near Liege, the
company said. About 200 people had gathered outside the offices
and made it impossible for the managers to leave the building.
Fabrice Jacquemart, spokesperson of the FGTB union,
confirmed earlier on Wednesday that his union had held six
members of ArcelorMittal's management.
"There were no physical problems, there was no brawl, people
were held in a dignified way," he said.
The company in June announced a temporary production halt
during the fourth quarter at the Liege plant.
Jacquemart said that negotiations over the future of
ArcelorMittal's site near Liege were deadlocked.
"What we were going to tell the management is negotiations
are not moving forward, so you are not going to get out of here
until they move forward. We decided to make our point firmly and
neatly," he said.
ArcelorMittal said its other sites would ensure that clients
would be supplied until the dispute at Liege ended.
The Luxembourg-based group told investors last month that it
would weather a possible new recession better than in 2008/2009
because of savings made to date, a healthier balance sheet and
its expansion into mining.
Other European producers are also cutting capacity, after
producing at high levels in the first half this year, as weaker
demand, prices and destocking hit their sales.
In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel,
of which 37 percent was produced in Western Europe and 11
percent in Central and Eastern Europe.
(Additional reporting by Ben Deighton in Brussels; Editing by
Anthony Barker)