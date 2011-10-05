* Workers held executives at the plant for 48 hours

* Company said in June Liege plant would shut temporarily

* Union says talks deadlocked (Adds details of statement from ArcelorMittal)

By Silvia Antonioli and Robert-Jan Bartunek

LONDON/BRUSSELS, Oct 5 Steelmaker ArcelorMittal said violence continued on Wednesday to prevent talks to resolve a strike over the temporary closure of its plant at Liege in Belgium, where six company executives were held for 48 hours this week by workers.

"The violence shown again today at the site is paralysing the situation and preventing the resumption of social dialogue," the company, the world's largest steelmaker, said in a statement calling for calm.

"The group recognises the right to strike, but is protesting against unacceptable behaviour, which is damaging the image of the profession, and even the security of the equipment and personnel," it added.

No-one was immediately available to provide further details on the situation and workers' representatives at Liege could not immediately be reached to comment on the latest company statement.

The six executives were freed on Tuesday after being held against their will by workers protesting against the steelmaker's closure of two blast furnaces near Liege, the company said. About 200 people had gathered outside the offices and made it impossible for the managers to leave the building.

Fabrice Jacquemart, spokesperson of the FGTB union, confirmed earlier on Wednesday that his union had held six members of ArcelorMittal's management.

"There were no physical problems, there was no brawl, people were held in a dignified way," he said.

The company in June announced a temporary production halt during the fourth quarter at the Liege plant.

Jacquemart said that negotiations over the future of ArcelorMittal's site near Liege were deadlocked.

"What we were going to tell the management is negotiations are not moving forward, so you are not going to get out of here until they move forward. We decided to make our point firmly and neatly," he said.

ArcelorMittal said its other sites would ensure that clients would be supplied until the dispute at Liege ended.

The Luxembourg-based group told investors last month that it would weather a possible new recession better than in 2008/2009 because of savings made to date, a healthier balance sheet and its expansion into mining.

Other European producers are also cutting capacity, after producing at high levels in the first half this year, as weaker demand, prices and destocking hit their sales.

In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel, of which 37 percent was produced in Western Europe and 11 percent in Central and Eastern Europe. (Additional reporting by Ben Deighton in Brussels; Editing by Anthony Barker)