* Furnaces will be idled in Germany, France, Luxembourg

* Other producers may cut output due to gloomier economy

LONDON, Sept 28 ArcelorMittal is in talks with trade unions over a temporary shutdown of its Sestao steel plant in Spain, the world's top steelmaker said on Wednesday.

Since early September ArcelorMittal has already announced it will idle two blast furnaces, one in Germany and one in France, as well as one electric arc furnace and two rolling mills in Luxembourg, due to weaker steel demand in Europe.

The ArcelorMittal Sestao plant includes two electric arc furnaces and seven rolling mills and has a capacity of 1.8 million tonnes of hot rolled steel coils and 600,000 tonnes of pickled coils per year.

"Due to the weakness of the steel market in Spain, conversations have been initiated with the union representatives to discuss a temporary shutdown of ArcelorMittal Sestao during the last two months of the year, in the framework of the temporary layoff plan agreed with the unions for temporary mill shutdowns," Arcelormittal said in a statement.

Other European producers may also be forced to cut capacity in the next few months, after producing at high levels in the first half this year, as weaker demand, prices and destocking hit their sales.

The Luxembourg-based group told investors last week that it would weather a possible new recession better than in 2008/2009 because of savings made to date, a healthier balance sheet and its expansion into mining.

In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel, of which 37 percent was produced in Western Europe and 11 percent in Central and Eastern Europe. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Anthony Barker)