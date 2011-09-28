* Furnaces will be idled in Germany, France, Luxembourg
* Other producers may cut output due to gloomier economy
LONDON, Sept 28 ArcelorMittal is in
talks with trade unions over a temporary shutdown of its Sestao
steel plant in Spain, the world's top steelmaker said on
Wednesday.
Since early September ArcelorMittal has already announced
it will idle two blast furnaces, one in Germany and one in
France, as well as one electric arc furnace and two rolling
mills in Luxembourg, due to weaker steel demand in Europe.
The ArcelorMittal Sestao plant includes two electric arc
furnaces and seven rolling mills and has a capacity of 1.8
million tonnes of hot rolled steel coils and 600,000 tonnes of
pickled coils per year.
"Due to the weakness of the steel market in Spain,
conversations have been initiated with the union representatives
to discuss a temporary shutdown of ArcelorMittal Sestao during
the last two months of the year, in the framework of the
temporary layoff plan agreed with the unions for temporary mill
shutdowns," Arcelormittal said in a statement.
Other European producers may also be forced to cut capacity
in the next few months, after producing at high levels in the
first half this year, as weaker demand, prices and destocking
hit their sales.
The Luxembourg-based group told investors last week that it
would weather a possible new recession better than in 2008/2009
because of savings made to date, a healthier balance sheet and
its expansion into mining.
In 2010, ArcelorMittal produced 92,629,000 tonnes of steel,
of which 37 percent was produced in Western Europe and 11
percent in Central and Eastern Europe.
