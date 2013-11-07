BRUSSELS Nov 7 ArcelorMittal, the
world's largest steelmaker, remains interested in the steel
rolling mill in Alabama that ThyssenKrupp is seeking
to sell.
"Clearly we have said in the past and we can reaffirm the
same, we remain interested in Alabama because of our positioning
in North America. We have a strong automotive franchise there,"
Chief Financial Officer Aditya Mittal told a conference call.
"At the same time, we maintain our net debt target... and to
the extent that we are successful with this transaction we do
not expect the transaction to materially impact our net debt
level."
ThyssenKrupp has been trying for more than a year to offload
its Steel Americas business, comprising a steel slab-producing
mill in Brazil and the rolling mill in Alabama.