* Loss from Newcastle failure R1.1 bln

* Furnace to be recommissioned by Dec (Adds details, quotes, shares)

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal South Africa , a unit of the world's largest steelmaker , said on Monday it would lose 1.1 billion rand ($136 million) from a furnace failure at its Newcastle plant.

The company said last month that a failure in the gas cleaning plant led to the dust catcher partially collapsing.

The steelmaker said repairs were progressing according to plan and a new cyclone was being installed. Recommissioning of the furnace was planned for the first week of December, it said.

The company had secured around 240,000 tonnes of steel from external sources to boost supplies to its customers and the additional steel will be available from mid-October. Some 445,000 tonnes of steel were lost due to the incident.

"The financial loss at this stage is estimated at 1.1 billion rand which includes property damage of 245 million rand," the company said in a statement.

ArcelorMittal said it was preparing an insurance claim, on which the deductible would be $45 million.

The furnace failure is likely to impact an already subdued outlook for the company.

Higher input costs and a strong rand led to a 63 percent drop in the company's first-half profit and the steelmaker forecast a difficult third-quarter, partially due to a recent strike over wages and a planned maintenance shutdown at one of its plants.

Shares in the company closed up 1.92 percent at 58.39 rand, compared with a 1.39 percent drop in Johannesburg's Top-40 blue-chip index .

($1 = 8.076 South African Rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)