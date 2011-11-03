* Q3 headline loss 115 cts/shr vs headline EPS of 17 cts

* Q3 steel sales down 1 pct to 1.133 mln T (Adds shares, analyst, details)

By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Nov 3 Higher electricity, raw material costs and weaker sales pushed ArcelorMittal South Africa into a third-quarter loss, but the unit of the world's top steelmaker forecast some improvement in the current three months.

Weakening demand and high input costs have been pressuring the $500 billion a year global steel industry, along with tightening monetary policy in China and the threat of a recession in developed markets in Europe and the United States.

Africa's largest steelmaker said it expects global demand to remain sluggish. Demand in sub-Saharan Africa has been moderate, with strong growth seen in Kenya, Zambia and Zimbabwe on the back of increased construction and mining work, it said.

"We expect earnings for the fourth quarter to improve due to a modest rise in prices on the back of a weaker exchange rate, supported by higher production volumes," Chief Executive Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita said during a conference call.

She added that the forecast related to the domestic market as international prices were dropping.

The company, which sells 90 percent of its steel in Africa, said it had recently seen an uptick in domestic order intake, although the main driver seemed to be speculative buying in anticipation of further price increases.

ArcelorMittal's production has been hit by structural problems, including a furnace failure at its Newcastle plant that will lead to a 1.1 billion rand ($138 million) insurance claim, with a deductible amount of 360 million rand. The furnace will return to production in early December.

Analysts say the main issue facing the steelmaker is the outcome of an ongoing dispute over iron ore prices with Kumba Iron Ore , a unit of Anglo American .

The two companies have been at loggerheads over iron ore prices since February last year. The case will go to an arbitration hearing in May next year and will decide if the steelmaker can keep sourcing iron ore from Kumba at a discount.

"Demand starts improving but costs are escalating and that doesn't put them in a pretty spot. The biggest question is what they will pay for iron ore in the future," said Sasha Naryshkine, an analyst at Vestact.

COST HIKES

The price for coking coal, scrap and electricity rose 23 percent, 37 percent and 25 percent, respectively.

To mitigate the impact from further cost hikes, the steelmaker is planning to invest in an iron ore source in South Africa's Northern Cape province.

The unit is also investing heavily in electricity projects, hoping to reduce its reliance on power utility Eskom and steep increases in power tariffs expected for the next few years.

The company reported a headline loss per share for the three months to the end of September of 115 cents. This compares with headline earnings per share of 17 cents in the same quarter last year. Headline EPS are the main profit gauge in South Africa and strip out certain one-time items.

Results for the quarter were also hit by a strike in the steel sector and a shutdown at its Saldanha Works operation.

Third-quarter revenue rose 5 percent to 7.62 billion rand while steel sales fell 1 percent to 1.133 million tonnes.

Shares in the firm fell nearly 2.9 percent on Thursday and were down 0.62 percent at 67.28 rand by 0911 GMT, compared with a 0.47 percent drop in the JSE Top-40 blue-chip index . ($1 = 7.971 South African Rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Andrew Callus)