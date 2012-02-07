* Year diluted headline loss/shr 13 cts vs EPS of 343 cts

* Sees significantly better Q1 vs Q4

* Hard to gauge when underlying demand will improve (Adds detail, quotes, shares)

By Agnieszka Flak

JOHANNESBURG, Feb 7 ArcelorMittal South Africa slid into a full-year loss on the back of higher raw material costs, lower output and weaker sales and warned that a pick-up in demand from key construction industry customers has yet to materialise.

Chief Executive Nonkululeko Nyembezi-Heita said restocking and lower input prices would bring a significant turnaround in earnings for the first three months of 2012 compared with the previous quarter but the outlook was challenging.

"The primary consumer of steel products in South Africa is the construction industry and the outlook from this particular sector continues to be bleak," Nyembezi-Heita said.

"Therefore it is difficult for us to gauge when underlying demand for steel will really start kicking in."

The South African unit of ArcelorMittal, the world's biggest steelmaker, is betting on planned projects to build renewable power plants, transport infrastructure and water systems in the country to boost but it is unclear how quickly these projects will come on stream.

Production last year was hit by structural problems, including a furnace failure at its Newcastle plant, a strike in the steel sector and a shutdown at its Saldanha Works operation. The Newcastle plant has since resumed full output.

Shares in the company fell 1.97 percent to 66.27 rand by 1420 GMT, compared with a 0.42 percent fall in the JSE Top-40 blue chip index.

"We are fairly positive about the steel industry globally and steel demand in this country, but there are many challenges to Arcelor, particularly its iron ore supply and operational difficulties," said Paul Theron, an analyst at Vestact.

Globally, steel makers are expected to report a weak fourth quarter on destocking and squeezed margins, but parent ArcelorMittal forecast an improvement in the first half of 2012 from a weak end to last year.

IRON ORE SUPPLY

A major issue facing the South African unit is the outcome of an ongoing dispute over iron ore prices with Kumba Iron Ore , a unit of Anglo American.

The two firms have been at loggerheads over prices since early 2010 after a preferential deal lapsed, and an arbitration hearing will decide if the steelmaker can keep sourcing iron ore from Kumba at a discount.

ArcelorMittal said it was confident the arbitration hearing would rule in its favour, although it may take until next year to resolve the dispute. The company had paid 1.1 billion rand ($145 million) more for iron ore in 2011 due to the dispute.

Africa's largest steelmaker reported a diluted 2011 headline loss per share of 13 cents, compared with headline EPS of 343 cents in 2010. Headline EPS is the main profit gauge in South Africa and strips out certain one-time items.

"We had to contend with unrelenting pressure on operating margins as production costs climbed 19 percent, while steel prices only rose 12 percent on average," Nyembezi-Heita said.

The company, which sells 90 percent of its steel in Africa, said sales fell 7 percent to 4.7 million tonnes during 2011, while revenue was up 4 percent to 31.5 billion rand.

The company forecast a capital expenditure of around 1 billion rand for 2012.

To mitigate the impact from further cost hikes, the firm plans to buy prospecting mineral rights for an iron ore source in South Africa's Northern Cape province and is awaiting government approval to do so.

The unit is also investing heavily in electricity projects, hoping to reduce its reliance on power utility Eskom and steep increases in power tariffs expected for the next few years. ($1 = 7.5660 South African rand) (Additional reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas; Editing by David Cowell)