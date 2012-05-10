(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG May 10 ArcelorMittal South Africa
, a unit of the world's top steelmaker, on
Thursday reported a rise in first-quarter profit, but warned
that a drop in domestic demand, lower steel prices and higher
costs would hit the second quarter.
The steelmaker reported first-quarter headline earnings per
share of 71 cents, compared with 49 cents in the same quarter
last year and up from a loss of 65 cents in the previous three
months.
Headline earnings are the main profit gauge in South Africa
and exclude certain one-off and non trading items.
"Earnings for the second quarter 2012 are expected to be
substantially lower than the previous quarter due to lower
domestic demand, lower steel prices, higher costs such as
electricity and transport and lower sales of commercial coke due
to the usual shutdown by the ferrochrome industry during the
winter months," the company said in a statement.
The company, which sells 90 percent of its steel in Africa,
said first-quarter revenue rose 26 percent to 9.1 billion rand
($1.13 billion) compared with the previous three months, with
domestic steel shipments increasing by 37 percent and exports up
10 percent.
A major issue facing the South African unit is the outcome
of an ongoing dispute over iron ore prices with Kumba Iron Ore
, a unit of Anglo American.
The two firms have been at loggerheads over prices since
early 2010 after a preferential deal lapsed, and an arbitration
hearing will decide if the steelmaker can keep sourcing iron ore
from Kumba at a discount.
The company has said it was confident the arbitration
hearing would rule in its favour although it may take until next
year to resolve the dispute. The company paid 1.1 billion rand
more for iron ore in 2011 due to the dispute.
To mitigate the impact from further cost hikes, the firm in
April bought a 20 percent stake in an iron ore exploration
project in South Africa's Northern Cape province.
The unit is also investing heavily in electricity projects,
hoping to reduce its reliance on power utility Eskom and steep
increases in power tariffs expected for the next few years.
Shares in the company are down more than 17 percent in the
year to date, compared with a 4.9 percent rise in the JSE
All-Share index.
($1 = 8.0295 South African rand)
(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Ed Stoddard)