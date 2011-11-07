JOHANNESBURG Nov 7 ArcelorMittal South Africa , a unit of the world's top steelmaker, has increased steel prices effective Nov. 1, the company said on Monday.

The steelmaker said prices for flat steel products would increase by between 3 and 6 percent, depending on the product, while prices for long steel products would be raised by between 4 and 8 percent.

The company said last week that higher costs and lower steel prices hit earnings in the three months to end September. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard)