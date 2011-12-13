* ARCEP audit shows Iliad covered 27 pct of population
PARIS Dec 13 France's telecom regulator
said on Tuesday that it had completed an audit of Iliad
's mobile network, removing the last obstacle before the
broadband specialist can launch its long-awaited new mobile
service.
The regulator ARCEP has certified that Iliad, which markets
its offers under the brand name Free, has covered 27 percent of
France's population.
Reaching that level of coverage was the last condition
before Free could access a national roaming agreement signed
with larger competitor France Telecom. The agreement
allows Free to serve customers in zones of France where it has
not yet put up its own radio antennas.
ARCEP's ruling may mean that Free moves ahead with its
launch in the coming days to take advantage of the crucial
holiday sales season.
Earlier Free had only said that it would launch sometime in
early 2012, but in recent weeks speculation has mounted among
media and investors that the launch would come sooner. In its
statement, ARCEP noted that Free must launch its mobile service
at the latest by January 12, 2012, according to the terms of its
licence.
On Tuesday afternoon, Free's CEO Xavier Niel fuelled the
rumour mill when he issued his first ever tweet: "The Rocket is
on the launch pad."
The company did not respond immediately to a request for
comment.
Niel has pledged to divide the average mobile customer's
bill in half, and his competitors France Telecom, Vivendi's SFR
, and Bouygues Telecom have already started
cutting prices in anticipation of Free's arrival.
As a result, profit margins at the three mobile operators
have already started declining this year in anticipation of
Free's arrival and analysts expect the trend to continue.
Since France Telecom earns some 30 percent of its operating
profit from mobile in France and Vivendi's cash flow is also
driven largely by SFR, the impact of a new price-aggressive
competitor could be considerable on France's telecom giants.
According to an analyst poll by Reuters, Free is expected to
release a series of mobile subscriptions priced at between 10
and 27 euros per month, which represents a roughly 40 percent
discount compared with existing offers from rival operators.
