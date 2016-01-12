ST. LOUIS Jan 12 Bankrupt U.S. coal miner Arch
Coal has broad support from senior lenders for a plan
to cut $4.5 billion of debt, lawyers said in court on Tuesday,
and urged any unhappy creditors to join negotiations.
Arch Coal, the second-largest U.S. coal miner, filed for
bankruptcy on Monday, following peers Walter Energy,
Alpha Natural Resources and Patriot Coal into Chapter
11 protection in the midst of a prolonged slump in the coal
sector.
The Missouri-based miner, suffering from falling coal demand
and stricter regulation, said in court that it now has the
support of 66.3 percent of lenders for a proposal to cut debt
and continue mining operations that span from Maryland to
Wyoming.
Arch Coal, with about 4,600 union-free employees, is not
plagued by labor issues like those that have hit its bankrupt
peers.
"I think we are well on our way to working out the
mechanics," attorney Marshall Huebner of Davis Polk said on
behalf of Arch Coal in bankruptcy court on Tuesday, while asking
any unhappy creditors to join the negotiating table.
"Don't file papers. Please, just call us," Huebner said.
Under a proposed debt-for-equity swap, senior lenders will
receive control of most of the company, while junior lenders are
being offered a small amount of equity or the value of Arch's
assets that are not pledged as collateral for senior loans.
Senior lenders had walked away from a previous out-of-court
debt proposal aimed at preventing bankruptcy, prompting a
lawsuit by creditor GSO Special Situations Master Fund LP, a
Blackstone Group LP affiliate.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Charles Rendlen applauded the progress
on the bankruptcy negotiations so far and approved, on an
interim basis, $275 million in debtor-in-possession financing
and the use of $600 million in cash.
"This is just too big of a marshmallow to swallow in one
bite," Rendlen said of the cash use.
The DIP loan includes a $75 million carve-out for
environmental cleanup costs, well below the roughly $450 million
that regulators expect it will need.
Arch has used cash, bonds and other financing to assure mine
cleanup, but its use of a federal program called self-bonding to
cover a large share of clean-up costs could saddle taxpayers
with much of the bill.
The case is In re Arch Coal Inc., 16-40120, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, Eastern District of Missouri.
(Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by David Gregorio)