CHICAGO Feb 10 Bankrupt coal miner Arch Coal Inc has reached a deal with the state of Wyoming that will provide it with temporary relief from liability for millions of dollars in future cleanup costs for coal mines, according to court documents.

In the past, companies like Arch Coal have covered the costs of cleaning up mines through self-bonds that allowed them to use their balance sheet as a guarantee.

That practice has come under federal scrutiny since Arch Coal, the second-largest U.S. coal miner, and Alpha Natural Resources filed for bankruptcy, potentially leaving taxpayers exposed to billions of dollars in cleanup costs.

Arch said in a court filing that the state of Wyoming and the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) have agreed to accept $75 million from a debtor-in-possession (DIP) financing carve-out in the bankruptcy.

That amount will cover cleanup costs related to mines operated by Arch, including Black Thunder, one of the country's largest mines, as well as the Coal Creek and Vanguard mines. An additional $17 million will be provided in third-party collateral for four smaller mines, it said.

While this is a fraction of the total estimated cleanup costs of $485.5 million, Arch must provide new bonds for the remaining amount once it emerges from bankruptcy, according to the terms of the settlement.

The deal, similar to one that Alpha reached in Wyoming and West Virginia, must be approved by a federal bankruptcy judge at a hearing on Feb. 23.

In the filing, Arch said it estimates the final cleanup costs will be significantly less than $485.5 million.

Still, it warned that without temporary relief from cleanup obligations it would be "faced with the limited options of closure or fire sale of the Wyoming mines."

The proposal comes weeks before a deadline for Wyoming officials to respond to a formal federal probe into why they allowed Alpha and Arch to forego cleanup insurance.

If the Interior Department's Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation Enforcement finds wrongdoing, it could assume oversight of the industry in Wyoming.

In addition to Alpha and Arch, other leading coal companies Cloud Peak Energy Inc and Peabody Energy Corp also have self-bond liabilities. (Additional reporting by Patrick Rucker in Washington; Editing by Noeleen Walder and Matthew Lewis)