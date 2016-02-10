CHICAGO Feb 10 Bankrupt coal miner Arch Coal
Inc has reached a deal with the state of Wyoming that
will provide it with temporary relief from liability for
millions of dollars in future cleanup costs for coal mines,
according to court documents.
In the past, companies like Arch Coal have covered the costs
of cleaning up mines through self-bonds that allowed them to use
their balance sheet as a guarantee.
That practice has come under federal scrutiny since Arch
Coal, the second-largest U.S. coal miner, and Alpha Natural
Resources filed for bankruptcy, potentially leaving
taxpayers exposed to billions of dollars in cleanup costs.
Arch said in a court filing that the state of Wyoming and
the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality (WDEQ) have
agreed to accept $75 million from a debtor-in-possession (DIP)
financing carve-out in the bankruptcy.
That amount will cover cleanup costs related to mines
operated by Arch, including Black Thunder, one of the country's
largest mines, as well as the Coal Creek and Vanguard mines. An
additional $17 million will be provided in third-party
collateral for four smaller mines, it said.
While this is a fraction of the total estimated cleanup
costs of $485.5 million, Arch must provide new bonds for the
remaining amount once it emerges from bankruptcy, according to
the terms of the settlement.
The deal, similar to one that Alpha reached in Wyoming and
West Virginia, must be approved by a federal bankruptcy judge at
a hearing on Feb. 23.
In the filing, Arch said it estimates the final cleanup
costs will be significantly less than $485.5 million.
Still, it warned that without temporary relief from cleanup
obligations it would be "faced with the limited options of
closure or fire sale of the Wyoming mines."
The proposal comes weeks before a deadline for Wyoming
officials to respond to a formal federal probe into why they
allowed Alpha and Arch to forego cleanup insurance.
If the Interior Department's Office of Surface Mining and
Reclamation Enforcement finds wrongdoing, it could assume
oversight of the industry in Wyoming.
In addition to Alpha and Arch, other leading coal companies
Cloud Peak Energy Inc and Peabody Energy Corp
also have self-bond liabilities.
