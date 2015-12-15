Dec 15 Arch Coal Inc said it has chosen to extend by 30 days the time period the company has to make about $90 million in interest payment that was due on Tuesday.

Arch Coal, which ended a proposed debt swap in October that was seen as key to delaying a potential bankruptcy, said it plans to use the grace period to continue talks with creditors to restructure its balance sheet. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)