Jan 11 Arch Coal Inc, the second-largest
coal miner in the United States, and its domestic subsidiaries
filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy to facilitate a restructuring
with a group of lenders that hold more than 50 percent of its
debt, the company said.
Arch Coal said on Monday it reached an agreement with its
lenders that will eliminate more than $4.5 billion in debt from
the company's balance sheet.
The company said it has sufficient capital to run its
operations smoothly throughout the restructuring process, and
expects mining operations and customer shipments to continue
uninterrupted.
