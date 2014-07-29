BRIEF-Aaron's CEO John Robinson's 2016 total compensation was $6.7 mln
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
July 29 Arch Coal Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss as it continued to face transport issues and low prices for steel-making coal.
The company's loss widened to $97 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $72.2 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 7 pct to $713.8 million. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* CEO John Robinson's fy 2016 total compensation was $6.7 million versus $6.9 million in fy 2015 - SEC filng Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mm9UQy] Further company coverage:
* Harley-Davidson Inc - CEO Matthew Levatich's 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $6.5 million in 2015 - SEC filing
* Intend to use net proceeds from offering for general partnership purposes