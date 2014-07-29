July 29 Arch Coal Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss as it continued to face transport issues and low prices for steel-making coal.

The company's loss widened to $97 million, or 46 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30 from $72.2 million, or 34 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7 pct to $713.8 million. (Reporting By Kanika Sikka; Editing by Ted Kerr)