Oct 28 Arch Coal Inc reported a
better-than-expected quarterly revenue, helped by higher average
sales price, sending the company's shares up as much as 7.3
percent before the bell.
The company said average sales price rose to $19.97 per ton
in the third quarter, from $18.93 a year earlier.
Arch Coal said it sold about 35.1 million tons of coal in
the quarter, down about 2 million tons from a year earlier.
The company also cut its 2014 capex forecast to $160
million-$170 million from $170 million-$180 million.
"Arch continues to successfully execute its plan to control
costs and expenses, reduce capital outlays and preserve
liquidity," Chief Financial Officer John Drexler said in a
statement.
Revenue fell 6.2 percent to $742.2 million but topped the
average analyst estimate of $719.3 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Arch Coal said it expected its western thermal operations,
particularly in the Powder River Basin, to benefit from further
improvement in rail service in the fourth quarter and in 2015.
The company's net loss narrowed to $97.2 million, or 46
cents per share, from $128.4 million, or 61 cents per share.
In the year-earlier quarter, the company took a charge of
about $200 million.
Excluding items, Arch Coal's adjusted loss was 45 cents per
share. Analysts on average had expected a loss of 41 cents.
Up to Monday's close, Arch Coal's stock had fallen more than
55 percent during the past 12 months, compared to a 28 percent
drop in the broader Dow Jones U.S. Coal index.
(Reporting by Anannya Pramanick and Shubhankar Chakravorty in
Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)