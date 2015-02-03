Feb 3 U.S. miner Arch Coal Inc reported a smaller quarterly loss, but suspended its annual dividend, citing weak coal prices.

Peabody Energy Corp, the largest U.S. coal miner, slashed its quarterly dividend last week on expectations that prices of natural gas would stay low in 2015, keeping a lid on demand for coal.

Arch Coal's net loss shrank to $240.1 million, or $1.13 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $371.2 million, or $1.75 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 3.6 percent to $745.2 million. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)