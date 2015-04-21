(Adds details, share close)
April 21 U.S. miner Arch Coal Inc
reported a bigger-than-expected quarterly loss and cut its
full-year production forecast for both power-generating and
steel-making coal.
The company said on Tuesday that it now expects thermal coal
production of 120-130 million tons, down from the 124-136
million tons it forecast in February.
Arch also cut its production forecast for metallurgical, or
steel-making, coal to 6.0-6.8 million tons from 6.3-7.0 million
tons.
The company, which mines coal in various regions in the
United States such as Powder River Basin, Appalachia, Colorado
and Illinois, said average sales price fell to $19.18 per ton in
the first quarter from $20.09, a year earlier.
Coal miners have been under pressure as power utilities
switch to cheaper natural gas and big consumers such as China
reduce imports.
Prices of natural gas futures are down 11.6 percent
this year to Monday's close.
The company's net loss narrowed to $113.2 million, or 53
cents per share, in the quarter ended March 31, from $124.1
million, or 59 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company lost 54 cents per share,
above analysts' average expectation of 48 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 8 percent to $677 million, missing the average
analyst estimate of $720.3 million.
Up to Monday's close, Arch Coal's shares had fallen about 41
percent this year.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Sriraj Kalluvila)