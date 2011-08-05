Disney hikes some US park ticket prices up to 4.9 pct
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
NEW YORK Aug 5 Arch Chemicals Inc ARJ.N, which is being bought by drug industry supplier Lonza Group LONN.VX, posted a lower quarterly profit and revenue that missed analysts' expectations due to a delay in sales of its pool-cleaning chemicals.
For the second quarter Arch reported income from continuing operations of $37.4 million, or $1.47 per share, compared with $43.5 million, or $1.73 per share, in the year-earlier period.
Second quarter revenue was $443.8 million, compared with $441.4 million a year before. Analysts had expected revenue of $459.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Arch makes biocide chemicals that kill common bacteria and are used in a variety of consumer products, including dandruff shampoo, wood sealants and pool water cleaners. (Reporting by Roy Strom and Ernest Scheyder, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of first daughter Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales weeks before the election, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.