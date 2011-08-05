NEW YORK Aug 5 Arch Chemicals Inc ARJ.N, which is being bought by drug industry supplier Lonza Group LONN.VX, posted a lower quarterly profit and revenue that missed analysts' expectations due to a delay in sales of its pool-cleaning chemicals.

For the second quarter Arch reported income from continuing operations of $37.4 million, or $1.47 per share, compared with $43.5 million, or $1.73 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Second quarter revenue was $443.8 million, compared with $441.4 million a year before. Analysts had expected revenue of $459.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Arch makes biocide chemicals that kill common bacteria and are used in a variety of consumer products, including dandruff shampoo, wood sealants and pool water cleaners. (Reporting by Roy Strom and Ernest Scheyder, editing by Gerald E. McCormick)