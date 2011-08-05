* Q2 adj EPS $1.48 vs $1.79 expected by analysts

* Revenue $443.8 mln vs $459.4 mln Wall St estimate

* Weak sales in pool-cleaning chemicals business

* Shares down 1.2 pct (Adds EPS estimate, detail on Lonza deal, adjusted EPS, share price)

NEW YORK, Aug 5 Arch Chemicals Inc ARJ.N, which is being bought by drug industry supplier Lonza Group, reported lower-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue because of a delay in sales of its pool-cleaning chemicals.

The company said adjusted income from continuing operations fell more than 13 percent to $37.7 million, and revenue rose less than 1 percent. Arch said the drop in profit mainly resulted from a U.S. mass retailer pushing back restocking its inventory of Arch's pool-cleaning chemicals into the third quarter.

The company also said increased costs and unfavorable weather patterns in the early part of the pool season hurt profits.

Arch makes biocide chemicals that kill common bacteria and are used in a variety of consumer products, including dandruff shampoo, wood sealants and pool water cleaners.

It's those products that led Switzerland-based Lonza to bid $1.2 billion for Arch last month. Once the deal closes, Lonza will be the world's largest company in the multibillion-dollar microbial biocides market. [ID:nLDE76A03G]

Arch did not release a 2011 outlook because of the Lonza deal.

The fragmented microbial control market, currently valued at around $10 billion, is growing at some 4 percent to 6 percent per year, while demand for products to help prevent hospital-acquired infections or to stop germs spreading in swimming pools is growing at a stronger pace.

For the second quarter Arch reported income from continuing operations of $37.4 million, or $1.47 per share, compared with $43.5 million, or $1.73 per share, in the year-earlier period.

Excluding unusual items, income from continuing operations was $37.7 million, or $1.48 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.79 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Second quarter revenue was $443.8 million, compared with $441.4 million a year before. Analysts expected $459.4 million.

Last month the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed an insider-trading lawsuit, accusing three Swiss entities of bulking up on Arch shares just before the deal was announced. [ID:nN1E76H0FZ]

Shares of the Connecticut-based company fell 1.2 percent, or 55 cents, in early trading to $46.40. (Reporting by Roy Strom and Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Steve Orlofsky)