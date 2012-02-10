* Q4 adj EPS 29 cents vs Street view 32 cents
* Revenue up 47 pct to $1.2 bln vs Street view $1.3 bln
* Cutting production
* Shares fall 4.8 percent
(Adds CEO comments, stock move)
By Steve James
Feb 10 Arch Coal Inc's quarterly
profit missed Wall Street expectations and the miner said it
was cutting production because of weak demand for thermal coal
from U.S. power companies.
The disappointing earnings, combined with its gloomy outlook
and production and job cuts, sent Arch shares down 4.8 percent
to $14.83 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange on
Friday.
Later, Chief Executive Officer Steven Leer warned that the
company might make even more cuts if demand weakens during the
year and said he expected to see other mining companies cut
production in the Appalachian region.
"We'll further evaluate market conditions as the year
progresses to make appropriate adjustments as necessary,
including potentially pursuing further supply rationalization,"
Leer told Wall Street analysts on a conference call.
He said the U.S. coal industry faced some headwinds in
domestic thermal markets in 2012 and power demand was already
down about 8 percent so far this year because of exceptionally
mild winter weather, which cuts demand for electric heat.
Leer also said coal faced a challenge from natural gas
prices being at 10-year lows, at which level, some utilities are
switching away from coal to fuel power plants.
"We expect to see more supply cuts in Appalachia and
elsewhere in the near term," he said.
But he noted some positive signs, in particular, U.S. coal
exports of both thermal coal and metallurgical coal, which is
used for steelmaking. Last year saw a record 108 million tons of
exports and in 2012, he said Arch expected the total to grow by
another 5 million to 10 million tons.
In the company's earnings release, Leer said Arch was
approaching 2012 "with a cautious view, due to domestic thermal
market concerns.
"We are taking actions to maintain our operational
flexibility and match our production and capital spending levels
to market requirements, while expanding our presence in the
seaborne (export) market," he said.
Arch said it would idle coal-face operations at its Dugout
Canyon mine in Utah in the first half of 2012; it has already
reduced the workforce at several operations in eastern Kentucky,
with around 105 layoffs. These steps and others will mean a cut
in volume of 5 million tons of thermal coal this year.
In 2011, the company produced and sold 155.3 million tons of
coal.
"I wish they had been a little more pro-active in selling
thermal coal, given the weak environment," said analyst Lucas
Pipes of Brean Murray Carret & Co.
"The miss was mostly due to lower Central Appalachian
shipments, which is indicative of the weak thermal market. The
production cuts seem like the right thing to do."
Arch's fourth-quarter net income rose to $70.9 million, or
33 cents per share, from $47.8 million, or 29 cents per share, a
year ago.
Excluding special items, earnings were 29 cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting 32 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 47 percent to $1.2 billion, the St. Louis-based
company said. Analysts were expecting $1.3 billion.
(Additional reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier, John Wallace and Gunna Dickson)