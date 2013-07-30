China's Sinopec plans shale gas research base -media
BEIJING, March 1 China's Sinopec Corp has started building a base for research into shale gas near its largest commercial discovery of the fuel, an industry website reported on Wednesday.
July 30 Arch Coal Inc reported a wider adjusted net loss on Tuesday on a drop in metallurgical coal prices, though the coal miner said the outlook for the U.S. thermal coal market was improving.
Arch reported an adjusted net loss of $60.5 million, or 29 cents a share, compared with a loss of $22.1 million, or 10 cents a share, in the year-ago period.
Including one-items like impairment charges, Arch's net loss was 34 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $2.05 a share in the second quarter of 2012, when it idled five coal mines and recorded a $526 million charge.
Revenue from continuing operations fell 21 percent to $766.3 million on a weaker market for metallurgical coal.
LONDON, Feb 28 Brent spreads have weakened sharply in recent days as traders become less convinced the oil market will rebalance early in the second quarter.
SINGAPORE, March 1 U.S. crude lost more ground on Wednesday on rising U.S. oil output, although OPEC production cuts continued to offer support.