Feb 4 U.S. coal miner Arch Coal Inc reported a loss for the eighth quarter in a row, hurt by rail service problems and weak prices for both thermal and metallurgical coal.

Net loss widened to $371.2 million, or $1.75 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $295.4 million, or $1.39, a year ago.

Revenue fell 17 percent to $719.4 million.