CHICAGO, March 23 Archer Daniels Midland Co has filed a lawsuit against Canadian Pacific over service disruptions in 2013 and 2014 at crop-processing plants in North Dakota and Minnesota, alleging they stemmed in part from cost-cutting and the Canadian railroad's pursuit of merger partners.

Chicago-based ADM, one of the world's largest grain traders and processors, filed suit against CP in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois on March 18, seeking damages "resulting from one of the worst and most persistent railroad service failures experienced by ADM in many years." (Reporting By Nick Carey and Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)