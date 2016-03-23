CHICAGO, March 23 Archer Daniels Midland Co
has filed a lawsuit against Canadian Pacific
over service disruptions in 2013 and 2014 at crop-processing
plants in North Dakota and Minnesota, alleging they stemmed in
part from cost-cutting and the Canadian railroad's pursuit of
merger partners.
Chicago-based ADM, one of the world's largest grain traders
and processors, filed suit against CP in the U.S. District Court
for the Central District of Illinois on March 18, seeking
damages "resulting from one of the worst and most persistent
railroad service failures experienced by ADM in many years."
(Reporting By Nick Carey and Tom Polansek; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)