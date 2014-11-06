By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Nov 6 When Juan Luciano becomes chief
executive officer of Archer Daniels Midland Co in the
new year he will face easing demand for ethanol and increasing
competition from global competitors.
Falling gasoline prices and waning U.S. government support
for ethanol are confronting Chicago-based ADM eight years after
the company hired outgoing CEO Patricia Woertz, a former Chevron
executive, in part to lead the company's growth in biofuels.
ADM on Thursday said Luciano, chief operating officer since
2011 and president since February, will replace Woertz as boss
on Jan. 1. Woertz, 61, will remain chairman of the board and is
expected to retire in May 2016.
Since Woertz became CEO in April 2006, ADM shares are up
about 49 percent, compared to gains of 59 percent for rival
Bunge Ltd and 99 percent for The Andersons, a
smaller agribusiness firm.
Woertz and Luciano declined interview requests from Reuters.
A company spokeswoman offered no immediate comment beyond
statements of confidence from the executives.
Analysts were guarded about expectations once Luciano takes
over.
"I wouldn't say I'm expecting some kind of transformational
event in how the company runs its business," said Jeff Stafford,
equity analyst for Morningstar. "There's only so much you can
do."
Earnings in ADM's bioproducts business, which includes
ethanol, in the third quarter jumped more than 150 percent on
the year to $185 million. The coming years will likely be
leaner, analysts said.
The ethanol business has relied heavily on support from
government mandates, and a U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
proposal to lower its mandated renewable fuel targets is "a
long-term negative" for ADM and other ethanol producers, said
Joseph Agnese, S&P Capital IQ equity analyst.
U.S. ethanol production by the end of the decade may
increase to 16 billion gallons from 13.3 billion in 2013, said
Aakosh Doshi, vice president of commodities research for
Citigroup. That is slow compared to the 8.4-billion gallon
production increase since Woertz became CEO in 2006.
ADM's global footprint is another challenge for the new CEO
because the company is more focused on the United States than
competitors Bunge and Cargill Inc. Traders said they
expect Luciano to look for expansion opportunities, particularly
in China.
Australia last year rejected ADM's planned takeover of grain
handler GrainCorp Ltd, an acquisition intended to provide access
to fast-growing markets in Asia.
Last month, ADM completed a $3 billion deal for natural
ingredient company Wild Favors, its biggest acquisition ever.
"With ADM, it's a question of balancing their activities,"
said Philippe de Laperouse, director of consultancy HighQuest
Partners' global food and agribusiness practice and a former
Bunge executive.
Massive U.S. harvests are positive for ADM because they
increase the volume of crops available to trade, process and
transport. But it is difficult for ADM to differentiate itself
because rivals have similar assets around the world, traders
said.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; editing by
Andrew Hay)