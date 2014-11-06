GLOBAL MARKETS-World stocks touch record high, dollar decline deepens
* Focus on global finance chiefs meeting (Updates with close of U.S. markets)
Nov 6 U.S. agribusiness company Archer Daniels Midland Co named Juan Luciano as chief executive, effective Jan. 1. Luciano succeeds Patricia Woertz, who will remain as ADM's chairman and is expected to retire in May 2016.
Luciano, who joined ADM in 2011, currently serves as president and chief operating officer responsible for leading and running the company's global operations, ADM said in a statement. (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
BRASILIA, March 17 Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras has asked the Supreme Court to lift an injunction obtained by an oil workers' union that froze sales of its assets, including its fuels distribution unit, a court official said on Friday.
RAS LANUF, Libya, March 17 A broken down truck and a tank lie by the side of the road in the sand, and overturned boxes are strewn across the floor of a firefighting station.