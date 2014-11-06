(Adds background, share price)
Nov 6 U.S. agribusiness company Archer Daniels
Midland Co named Juan Luciano chief executive, effective
Jan. 1. Luciano succeeds Patricia Woertz, who will remain as
ADM's chairman and is expected to retire in May 2016.
Luciano joined ADM in 2011 and serves as chief operating
officer responsible for leading and running the company's global
operations, ADM said in a statement.
He will be the ninth chief executive in ADM's 112-year
history.
Woertz has been CEO of the Chicago-based company since April
2006.
Luciano, who holds an industrial engineering degree from the
Buenos Aires Institute of Technology, previously worked with Dow
Chemical Co.
ADM, Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis
Dreyfus Corp are collectively known as the "ABCD"
companies that dominate the flow of agricultural commodities
around the world.
ADM this week reported a rise in quarterly profit and said
its biofuel business would remain strong in 2015 due to the low
cost of corn.
In July, ADM agreed to buy Swiss-German natural ingredient
company Wild Flavors for 2.3 billion euros to enter the
flavoring and the health-conscious food sectors.
ADM's shares closed at $50.31 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Robin Paxton)