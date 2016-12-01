BRIEF-Poxel Q4 cash and cash equivalents at 45.6 million euros
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
Dec 1 U.S. agricultural commodities trader Archer Daniels Midland Co has sold its 19.9 percent stake in Australian grain handler GrainCorp Ltd to underwriters UBS, the company said on Thursday.
The sale to the Swiss bank was valued at A$387 million ($286.92 million), or A$8.53 a share, ADM said. ($1 = 1.3488 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Dan Grebler)
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .
SINGAPORE, Jan 27 Asian shares were fractionally lower on Friday in holiday-thinned trade but were on track for a solid advance this week, while oil and the dollar retained gains in the wake of strong U.S. corporate earnings.