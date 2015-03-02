CHICAGO, March 2 Archer Daniels Midland Co
on Monday said its chief financial officer will assume
oversight of business in Asia as the commodity trader looks to
expand operations in the fast-growing region.
Ray Young will keep his job as ADM's CFO and become an
executive vice president to help the agribusiness company
"accelerate our Asia strategy," Chief Executive Juan Luciano
said in a statement that announced other management changes.
Before joining ADM in 2010, Young worked in Shanghai as a
vice president for General Motors Co and also in Japan.
ADM has focused on expanding its dealings in Asia to take
advantage of the region's growing middle-class population and
last year increased its stake in Wilmar International
of Singapore. This year, the company is set to complete its
first wholly owned food-ingredient production facility in China.
In 2013, ADM failed in a A$2.8 billion ($2.18 billion) bid
to acquire Australian grain handler Graincorp Ltd, a
deal that would have improved its access to Asian markets. ADM
still owns 20 percent of Graincorp.
In another change, ADM named Mark Bemis, who was a senior
vice president and the president of corn processing, as the
president of North America operations. He will be responsible
for "finding new pockets of growth in the U.S.," as well as
expanding business in Mexico and Canada, Luciano said.
The appointments are the latest management changes after
Luciano became CEO in January when Patricia Woertz stepped down
from the post she had held since 2006.
Last month, ADM reported higher quarterly earnings as a
record-large U.S. harvest boosted grain volumes and supported
strong exports.
ADM is one of four large agribusinesses known as the ABCDs
that dominate the global grain trade. The others are Bunge Ltd
, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp.
($1 = 1.2873 Australian dollars)
