LONDON Jan 21 Archer Daniels Midland Investor Services said on Wednesday it had completed a transfer of the base metals broking operations from major broker ICAP .

An emailed statement said the transfer was completed on Jan. 2 and the metals teams would continue to be lead by Robert Rees.

Last month, industry sources told Reuters that ICAP planned to exit its base metals broking business on the London Metal Exchange (LME) at the end of December, as part of wider restructuring. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; editing by Susan Thomas)