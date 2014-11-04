(Adds segment results, background, adds byline)
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO Nov 4 Archer Daniels Midland Co
the giant U.S. agribusiness group, said on Tuesday that adjusted
third-quarter earnings jumped 72 percent as gains in corn
processing and agricultural services more than offset flat
results in oilseed processing.
But revenues fell from a year ago and missed Wall Street
estimates as sharply lower crop prices prompted many farmers to
store their corn and soybeans instead of selling them.
Illinois-based ADM reported net earnings of $747 million, or
$1.14 per share, up from $476 million, or 72 cents a share, in
the same quarter a year ago.
Adjusted earnings were 81 cents per share, up from 47 cents
a year ago. Analysts expected 73 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell to $18.18 billion from $21.39 billion a year
earlier. Analysts estimated $21.19 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Oilseeds processing profits were flat at $366 million,
supported by improved global oilseed crushing margins but
anchored by slow farmer selling in South America.
ADM rivals Cargill and Bunge have blamed
slow farmer selling for disappointing results in their most
recent quarters. But both forecast stronger results in the
current quarter as big harvests in the Northern Hemisphere
replenish depleted stocks, which should also benefit ADM.
ADM, Bunge, Cargill and Louis Dreyfus Corp
comprise the four large global grain players, dubbed the "ABCD,"
which dominate the flow of agricultural commodities around the
world.
Operating profit in ADM's corn processing segment nearly
doubled to $356 million from $180 million a year ago. Tumbling
corn prices and strong ethanol demand more than offset the
impact from lower sweetener and starch selling prices.
Profit in agricultural services, ADM's largest segment in
terms of revenues, jumped 59 percent to $159 million despite
seasonally lower U.S. crop exports ahead of the fall harvest.
ADM said its previously announced buyback of 18 million
shares was ahead of its year-end target, adding that it expects
to repurchase another 10 million shares by the end of 2014.
