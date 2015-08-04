CHICAGO Aug 4 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland Co on Tuesday reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit due to reduced exports of crops from North
America and weaker margins in ethanol production.
Chicago-based ADM reported that second-quarter net earnings
fell to $386 million, or 62 cents per share, from $533 million,
or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding certain timing effects, adjusted earnings declined
to 58 cents per share from 72 cents a year ago, missing the
average analyst estimate of 66 cents per share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
ADM shares are down about 8 percent so far this year,
compared with a 12 percent decline for rival Bunge Ltd.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)