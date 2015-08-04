(Adds details from conference call, stock price)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Aug 4 U.S. agribusiness group Archer
Daniels Midland Co reported a lower-than-expected
quarterly profit on Tuesday following declines in ethanol
margins and exports from North America.
The Chicago-based grain trader and processor became the
second major crop handler to disappoint investors with second-
quarter results after rival Bunge Ltd last week posted
sharply lower earnings.
Commodity trader Cargill Inc is due to report
results on Thursday.
ADM and Bunge, which make money by trading, transporting,
processing and storing crops, have struggled despite massive
U.S. harvests last year that increased the volume of available
grain.
Still, ADM's stock price jumped as much as 3.8 percent on
Tuesday on hopes that large upcoming harvests will boost
financial results. Shares are down about 6 percent for the year,
compared to a 12 percent decline for Bunge shares.
ADM expects U.S. exports to improve in the second half of
the year as the autumn harvest will weigh on grain prices, Chief
Executive Officer Juan Luciano said. Exports have been sluggish
because the strong dollar makes U.S. crops expensive compared to
grain from other countries, such as Russia.
"We expect a very strong second half," Luciano told analysts
on a conference call.
ADM has been refocusing its operations on grain trading,
selling its fertilizer operations in South America last year and
striking deals to sell its cocoa and chocolate businesses.
Merchandising and handling earnings in quarter slumped 64
percent to $41 million in the quarter as robust exports from
South America reduced margins and volumes of exports from North
America, the company said.
Net earnings dropped to $386 million, or 62 cents per share,
from $533 million, or 81 cents per share, a year earlier.
Adjusted earnings declined to 60 cents per share from 79 cents a
year ago, missing the average analyst estimate of 66 cents,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Profits for bioproducts, such as corn-based ethanol, slid 70
percent to $43 million in the quarter as record-large industry
ethanol production reduced margins from a year ago.
ADM would have to pull off "a pretty heroic recovery" to
bounce back from weak results in the first half of the year,
said Robert Moskow, an analyst at Credit Suisse.
"It just looks like the year as a whole is going to be below
what your internal expectations might have been," he told
Luciano on the call.
The stock was up 2.4 percent at $48.84 at midday.
