CHICAGO Nov 3 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels
Midland on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly profit on
weak ethanol margins and as a strong dollar and ample South
American crop supplies limited grain exports from the United
States.
Chicago-based ADM reported a net third-quarter profit of
$252 million, or 41 cents per share, down from $747 million, or
$1.14 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, earnings fell to 60 cents per
share from 86 cents a year ago, Analysts expected 70 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
