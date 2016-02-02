CHICAGO Feb 2 U.S. agribusiness Archer Daniels Midland Co on Tuesday reported a lower adjusted quarterly profit on lower U.S. exports and weak ethanol margins.

Chicago-based ADM said net fourth-quarter profit, excluding one-time items, fell to 61 cents per share from $1.00 per share a year ago. Analysts had expected 64 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Including gains from the sale or revaluation of assets and non-recurring charges, quarterly earnings were $718 million, or $1.19 a share, compared with $701 million, or $1.08 a share, in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting by Karl Plume; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)