By Tom Polansek and Arunima Banerjee

May 3 Sharp moves in crop prices caught Archer Daniels Midland Co wrong footed in the first quarter, leaving its global trading team with a loss and contributing to a 53 percent decline in profit, its chief executive officer said on Tuesday.

"Our positions were not immune to the end of the quarter movements," CEO Juan Luciano told analysts on a conference call.

Weak U.S. grain exports also hurt earnings and revenue at Chicago-based ADM, one of the world's top agricultural trading houses, as crop handlers coped with a global glut of supply.

The trading desk's loss in the quarter ended on March 31 was a swing from positive results a year earlier, indicating how price swings jolted even the biggest dealers.

ADM makes money by buying, selling, transporting, storing and processing grains and oilseeds around the world. The company, Bunge Ltd, Cargill Inc and Louis Dreyfus Corp make up the so-called ABCD firms that have traditionally dominated the flow of agricultural commodities.

Net income attributable to ADM fell to $230 million, or 39 cents per share, in the quarter, from $493 million, or 77 cents per share, a year earlier. On an adjusted basis, the company earned 42 cents per share, below analysts' expectations for 45 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell 18 percent to $14.38 billion.

ADM said "unfavorable merchandising positions" contributed to its trading team's loss but did not specify what the positions were.

It linked the loss to price moves at the end of March, a month in which U.S. soybean futures jumped 6.8 percent as poor weather threatened to limit crop exports from South America. On March 31, corn futures dropped more than 4 percent, erasing gains built over the rest of the month.

Luciano said he was "cautiously optimistic" that reduced South American soybean and corn production could shift export business to the United States in the second half of the year. That would benefit ADM, as many of its assets are in the country.

Still, the biggest impact of such a shift would not take place until after U.S. farmers harvest their next crops in the autumn, he said.

Second-quarter results in ADM's agricultural services unit, which includes exporting and trading operations, will likely be similar to those in the first quarter, when operating profits fell 61 percent from a year earlier to about $75 million, Luciano said.

ADM shares were down 2 percent at $39.40. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru and Tom Polansek in Chicago