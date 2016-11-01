Nov 1 U.S. agricultural trader Archer Daniels Midland Co reported a 35.3 percent jump in quarterly profit on Tuesday, largely helped by higher U.S. exports of corn and soybeans.

Net earnings attributable to Chicago-based ADM rose to $341 million, or 58 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $252 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 4.4 percent to $15.83 billion.

